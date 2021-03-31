Short Interest in Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rises By 100.0%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

