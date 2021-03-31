Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 29.2%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 308.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $774.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.