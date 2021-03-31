Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 29.2%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 308.0 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
