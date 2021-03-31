Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Drops By 29.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,917. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $56,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

