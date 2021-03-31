Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rises By 138.5%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the February 28th total of 964,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Radware has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,885 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 162,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radware by 441.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.