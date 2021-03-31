Short Interest in Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) Increases By 88.7%

Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHOS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Phosphate has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Phosphate Company Profile
