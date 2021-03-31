Short Interest in Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) Increases By 88.7%

Phosphate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Phosphate has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Phosphate alerts:

Phosphate Company Profile

Phosphate Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc is based in Madison, Mississippi.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.