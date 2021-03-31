Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Increases By 123.5%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,300 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the February 28th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 444.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
About PCCW
