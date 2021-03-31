Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Increases By 123.5%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,300 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the February 28th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 444.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

