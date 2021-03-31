Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increases By 60.0%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.