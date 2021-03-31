Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 36.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 244,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,600. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
