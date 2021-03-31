Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 36.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 244,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,600. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

