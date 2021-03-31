Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Drops By 37.9%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 25,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

