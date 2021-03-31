Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 50.1%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the February 28th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

