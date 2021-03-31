Short Interest in Lattice Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Decreases By 50.0%

Lattice Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LTTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTTC opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Lattice has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

