Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Increases By 103.4%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,500 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the February 28th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on KUASF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $$39.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Beijing Kuaishou Technology Ltd. operates a platform for recording and sharing short videos worldwide. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.