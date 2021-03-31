Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Grows By 142.2%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
