Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Grows By 142.2%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISCNF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

