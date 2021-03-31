Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rises By 132.6%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the February 28th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. Immutep has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $7.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMP. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

