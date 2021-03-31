Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drops By 28.9%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Immunic by 688.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMUX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 11,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Immunic has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

