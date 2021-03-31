Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Drops By 50.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $10.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.62. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.27.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.