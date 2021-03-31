Short Interest in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Increases By 60.2%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DRIV stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

