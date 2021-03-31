Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Rises By 116.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,100 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the February 28th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,700.3 days.

Shares of FANDF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.60.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

