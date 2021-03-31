Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Rises By 116.6%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,100 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the February 28th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,700.3 days.
Shares of FANDF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.60.
About FirstRand
Further Reading: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.