Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Increases By 100.0%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.87. 494,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,086. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.