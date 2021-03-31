Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Increases By 110.5%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 25,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,610. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.