Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Declines By 58.8%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDN remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

