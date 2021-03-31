Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Grows By 78.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 480,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,014,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TAKOF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.