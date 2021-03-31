Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreases By 32.2%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 28,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

