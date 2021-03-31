Short Interest in Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Expands By 119.8%

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WARM stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Cool Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Cool Technologies alerts:

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.