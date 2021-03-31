Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declines By 43.9%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.