Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Declines By 26.9%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRNT stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $309.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

