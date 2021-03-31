Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Drops By 41.2%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,414.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,277 shares of company stock worth $114,306 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.