Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Decreases By 37.5%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CRPOF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 353,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,899. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
Ceapro Company Profile
