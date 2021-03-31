Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Decreases By 37.5%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CRPOF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 353,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,899. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

