Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Decreases By 41.7%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSE remained flat at $$14.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.