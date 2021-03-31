Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Expands By 62.9%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPPPF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. BID has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Get BID alerts:

BPPPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Renaissance Capital lowered BID from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.