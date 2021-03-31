Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Rises By 92.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

