Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Increases By 144.8%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the February 28th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

