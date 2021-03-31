Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 29.2%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

