Short Interest in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Increases By 110.4%

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the February 28th total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aegion by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 174,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aegion by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aegion by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGN stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Aegion has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $886.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.