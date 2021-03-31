Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCPAF remained flat at $$1.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

