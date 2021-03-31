Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAEYY remained flat at $$23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.