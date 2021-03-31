ShipChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,072.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 117.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,695.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

