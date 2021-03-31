SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $319,196.35 and $117.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.75 or 0.03103384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00892521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00427080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00361147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00258398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022225 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

