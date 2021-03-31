Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.51 and traded as high as C$5.57. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 457,472 shares traded.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$381.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

