Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 123,181 shares.The stock last traded at $27.92 and had previously closed at $28.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on STTK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

