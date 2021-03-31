Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

