SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -176.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,913 shares of company stock worth $40,838,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.