SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLQT. Citigroup lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
SelectQuote stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -176.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.
In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,913 shares of company stock worth $40,838,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
