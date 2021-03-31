SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $140,650.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SLQT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 46,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -176.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
