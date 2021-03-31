SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $140,650.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of SLQT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 46,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -176.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

