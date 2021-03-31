Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 3%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 2,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 51.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

