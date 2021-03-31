Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SEKEY opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $9.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.