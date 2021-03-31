Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 729,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,124,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,841,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CKH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 96,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,600. Seacor has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

