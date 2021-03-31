SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 21,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. SCVX has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

