Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 166,704 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,704 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $194,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.89. 203,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

