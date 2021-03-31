Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $7.29 Million Investment in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAACU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,910,000.

Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,035. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

