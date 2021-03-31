Sculptor Capital LP Invests $29.36 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.